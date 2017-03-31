262 Revere Robusto

On the other hand, it isn't clear that the American revolution was the intended reference: evidently there were trademark issues with the original name, so the company was named 262 for the date that the Cuban embargo was imposed . In any case, the revolution that has concerned cigar smokers more recently is the one to "keep the government out of our humidors," to quote the 262 website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Keepers of the Flame.