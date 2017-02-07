WHO: Zika Ebbing in Latin America but...

WHO: Zika Ebbing in Latin America but Vigilance Needed

Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: Voice of America

A health ministry worker fumigates a house to kill mosquitoes during a campaign against dengue and chikungunya and to prevent Zika infection in Managua, Nicaragua, Oct. 27,2016. Brazil and Latin America are recording lower numbers of Zika infections than last year, but all countries must remain vigilant against the virus, which can cause birth defects, the World Health Organization said Wednesday.

