Watertown teen inspired by church mission trip to Nicaragua

2 hrs ago

A Watertown High School senior on a mission trip to one of the poorest countries in Latin America discovered some rich rewards. Meredith M. Forbes, 18, daughter of David and Lenora Forbes, Watertown, left for Nicaragua on Dec. 28 and returned Jan. 11. The mission, in which she was joined by 10 other youths, was sponsored by the Northeastern Jurisdiction of the United States Methodist Church.

Chicago, IL

