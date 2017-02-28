Nicaraguan woman thrown into fire dur...

Nicaraguan woman thrown into fire during exorcism, dies

Yesterday

MANAGUA, Nicaragua - A 25-year-old woman died Tuesday after she was thrown into a fire to drive "demons" from her body, Nicaraguan authorities said, quoting witnesses as saying she was stripped naked, burned and thrown into a gully. Rocha Romero denied wrongdoing, telling the newspaper La Prensa that the woman fell into the fire without anyone pushing her and a demon exited her body.

