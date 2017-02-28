Nicaragua on alert for increasing num...

Nicaragua on alert for increasing number of malaria cases

Nicaragua's government is on alert due to a 35 percent increase in the number of malaria cases recently, Vice President Rosario Murillo said Monday. The Central American country "remains attentive" to the situation, after the number of cases reported last week rose to 135, an increase of 35 percent from the previous week, said Murillo.

Chicago, IL

