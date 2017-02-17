New Cigar: Romeo 505 Nicaragua Coming...

New Cigar: Romeo 505 Nicaragua Coming To Retailers

Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: Cigar Aficionado

The Romeo 505 Nicaragua is finally shipping to cigar shops. Introduced at the IPCPR trade show in July 2016, the Plasencia-made Nicaraguan puro has been staggered into the market with only sporadic appearances.

