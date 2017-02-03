Is this the most disastrous wedding e...

Is this the most disastrous wedding ever?

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

The most disastrous wedding ever? Groom, 40, flees ceremony with his new bride, 18, as 17-year-old girl screams at him that he is the father of her child AND her unborn baby A groom fled his wedding with his new bride as a 17-year-old girl screamed at him saying that he was the father of her child and her unborn baby in what is being dubbed the most disastrous ceremony ever. Rosa Esperanza Reyes, 17, was hoping to stop the man marrying 18-year-old Rita Elena Lopez at a church in the city of Masaya, in the western Nicaraguan region of the same name.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Diego woman contracts Zika through sex, fir... (Mar '16) Mar '16 A_Visitor 2
News Couple Had Sex in Front of 9-Year to 'Teach Her' (Feb '07) Feb '15 alcohol cancer 146
News Canal could turn Lake Nicaragua into 'dead zone' (Jan '15) Jan '15 HeavyEquipmentOpe... 1
News Tropical Storm Hanna soaks Nicaragua, Honduras (Oct '14) Oct '14 Adrian Godsafe MSc 1
News Salsa on the Square (Oct '14) Oct '14 Daisy 2
Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Oct '14) Oct '14 Son of God 1
News Doubts as to whether Nicaraguan blast was cause... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Adrian Godsafe MSc 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,490 • Total comments across all topics: 278,602,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC