Is this the most disastrous wedding ever?

The most disastrous wedding ever? Groom, 40, flees ceremony with his new bride, 18, as 17-year-old girl screams at him that he is the father of her child AND her unborn baby A groom fled his wedding with his new bride as a 17-year-old girl screamed at him saying that he was the father of her child and her unborn baby in what is being dubbed the most disastrous ceremony ever. Rosa Esperanza Reyes, 17, was hoping to stop the man marrying 18-year-old Rita Elena Lopez at a church in the city of Masaya, in the western Nicaraguan region of the same name.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.