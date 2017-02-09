Delhi girl Srishti Kaur wins Miss Teen Tiara India 2017
New Delhi , Feb. 10 : Delhi girl Srishti Kaur, who won the teen Tiara title this January 2017, is all set for her global competition in Central America in April this year. It all started with Srishti winning the title of Miss Most Glamorous at the beauty pageant Tulip India in Goa in middle of 2016 which led to the India organised Miss Teen Universe discovering this teen beauty.
