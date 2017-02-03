Buffalo Grove eye doctor sees value o...

Buffalo Grove eye doctor sees value of his work in Nicaragua

Wednesday Feb 1

Villagers wait outside for the chance to be seen in one of the eight eye clinics set up inside the school in San Juan Del Sur, Nicaragua. Dr. Larry Nierman examines one of the hundreds of patients he saw over the course of the week on a medical mission to Nicaragua with Volunteering Optometric Services to Humanity.

Chicago, IL

