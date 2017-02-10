BRIEF-S&P says Republic of Nicaragua ...

BRIEF-S&P says Republic of Nicaragua 'B+/B' ratings affirmed

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: Reuters

* Energy Transfer Equity LP - on February 2, co entered into senior secured term loan agreement with credit suisse ag - sec filing * TPG Specialty Lending - in connection with previously announced private offering, issued additional $15 million amount of 4.50 pct convertible senior notes due 2022 Source text - http://bit.ly/2jMfCFj Further company coverage:

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Diego woman contracts Zika through sex, fir... (Mar '16) Mar '16 A_Visitor 2
News Couple Had Sex in Front of 9-Year to 'Teach Her' (Feb '07) Feb '15 alcohol cancer 146
News Canal could turn Lake Nicaragua into 'dead zone' (Jan '15) Jan '15 HeavyEquipmentOpe... 1
News Tropical Storm Hanna soaks Nicaragua, Honduras (Oct '14) Oct '14 Adrian Godsafe MSc 1
News Salsa on the Square (Oct '14) Oct '14 Daisy 2
Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Oct '14) Oct '14 Son of God 1
News Doubts as to whether Nicaraguan blast was cause... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Adrian Godsafe MSc 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,925 • Total comments across all topics: 278,815,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC