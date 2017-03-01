Argentine researcher, guide fall into Nicaragua volcano, survive
An Argentine volcanologist and Nicaraguan guide who fell into an active volcano were in good health Wednesday after being rescued by firemen, officials in Nicaragua said. Masaya Volcano, located 20 kilometers south of Managua, features a lava lake and is a big draw for scientists and tourists alike.
