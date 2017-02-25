Almanac for Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017
Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include: French painter Pierre-Auguste Renoir in 1841; Italian operatic tenor Enrico Caruso in 1873; U.S. statesman John Foster Dulles in 1888; actor Herbert "Zeppo" Marx, the "sane" sibling of the early Marx Brothers movies, in 1901; actor Jim Backus in 1913; British writer Anthony Burgess in 1917; tennis Hall of Fame member Bobby Riggs in 1918; baseball Hall of Fame member Monte Irvin in 1919; producer/writer Larry Gelbart in 1928; talk show host Sally Jessy Raphael in 1935 ; actor Tom Courtenay in 1937 ; actor Diane Baker in 1938 ; former Beatle George Harrison in 1943; director Neil Jordan in 1950 ; sportscaster James Brown in 1951 ; comedian Carrot Top, born Scott Thompson, in 1965 ; actor Tea Leoni in 1966 ; actor Sean Astin in 1971 ; actor Anson Mount in 1973 ; actor Chelsea Handler in 1975 .
