Venezuela's Maduro oversees military drill to guard 'socialist fatherland'

His finger on a rifle trigger and wearing an olive green hat, President Nicolas Maduro on Saturday oversaw military exercises in crisis-wrought Venezuela, which he says is under threat of imperialist" invasion due to its oil wealth. Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a meeting with members of the Sao Paulo forum and left-wing parties in Latin America in Managua, Nicaragua January 11,2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.