The Plastics Blog | Command Medical workers pitch in to help families ...

Workers at Ormond Beach, Fla.-based medical device manufacturer Command Medical Products Inc. are helping families in Nicaragua with a backpack collection drive. Command Medical , which extrudes plastic tubing and handles device assembly and packaging, has two manufacturing plants - the headquarters in Ormond Beach , and a sister plant in Managua, Nicaragua, that opened in September 2005.

