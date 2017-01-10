Taiwan president meets Nicaraguan cou...

Taiwan president meets Nicaraguan counterpart in Managua

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The China Post

President Tsai Ing-wen met with President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo of Nicaragua on Monday after arriving in the country on the second leg of her Central America visit. But journalists accompanying Tsai in the visit was not informed beforehand of the meeting, which occurred shortly after Tsai arrived in Managua.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Diego woman contracts Zika through sex, fir... (Mar '16) Mar '16 A_Visitor 2
News Couple Had Sex in Front of 9-Year to 'Teach Her' (Feb '07) Feb '15 alcohol cancer 146
News Canal could turn Lake Nicaragua into 'dead zone' (Jan '15) Jan '15 HeavyEquipmentOpe... 1
News Tropical Storm Hanna soaks Nicaragua, Honduras (Oct '14) Oct '14 Adrian Godsafe MSc 1
News Salsa on the Square (Oct '14) Oct '14 Daisy 2
Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Oct '14) Oct '14 Son of God 1
News Doubts as to whether Nicaraguan blast was cause... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Adrian Godsafe MSc 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,281 • Total comments across all topics: 277,791,431

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC