Ricardo Mayorga, if He Beats Zepeda, Will Face Yori Boy Campas

As previously reported by BoxingScene.com, former two-division world champion Ricardo Mayorga will return to the ring in Managua on April 1, after a long stint of inactivity. His return was officially announced by last week by former world champion Rosendo Alvarez, who along with his wife Ruth Rodrguez run the company Bufalo Boxing Promotions - which is currently the most prominent promotional company in Nicaraguan boxing.

