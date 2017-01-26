Ricardo Mayorga, if He Beats Zepeda, ...

Ricardo Mayorga, if He Beats Zepeda, Will Face Yori Boy Campas

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: Boxing Scene

As previously reported by BoxingScene.com, former two-division world champion Ricardo Mayorga will return to the ring in Managua on April 1, after a long stint of inactivity. His return was officially announced by last week by former world champion Rosendo Alvarez, who along with his wife Ruth Rodrguez run the company Bufalo Boxing Promotions - which is currently the most prominent promotional company in Nicaraguan boxing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Diego woman contracts Zika through sex, fir... (Mar '16) Mar '16 A_Visitor 2
News Couple Had Sex in Front of 9-Year to 'Teach Her' (Feb '07) Feb '15 alcohol cancer 146
News Canal could turn Lake Nicaragua into 'dead zone' (Jan '15) Jan '15 HeavyEquipmentOpe... 1
News Tropical Storm Hanna soaks Nicaragua, Honduras (Oct '14) Oct '14 Adrian Godsafe MSc 1
News Salsa on the Square (Oct '14) Oct '14 Daisy 2
Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Oct '14) Oct '14 Son of God 1
News Doubts as to whether Nicaraguan blast was cause... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Adrian Godsafe MSc 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,288 • Total comments across all topics: 278,328,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC