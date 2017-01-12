Although Charlie Torano has been involved directly in making cigars for about a dozen years, Torano's family has been in the cigar leaf business since 1916, when his great-grandfather Santiago Torano emigrated from Spain to Cuba. 'Almost from the moment he arrived in Cuba, the only work the Torano family really did involved tobacco-growing it and distributing it,' says Charlie Torano, 40, who practiced commercial law before joining the family's tobacco business in 1995.

