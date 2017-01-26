Puro Sabor: Nicaragua Celebrates Cigars With Sixth Festival
Premium cigar enthusiasts from all over the world flocked to Nicaragua last week to attend the sixth Puro Sabor Festival del Tabaco, a celebration of the country's rapidly growing cigar industry. The festival, which drew about 300 registered guests, took place from January 16 to 20. It was hosted by the Nicaraguan Chamber of Tobacco, a collective that, with the addition of four members this year, consists of 28 companies with facilities in Nicaragua that either grow tobacco, produce cigars or create packaging.
