P.E.I. classmates building classroom in remote Nicaragua

8 hrs ago

Tori Vail and Brenlee Brothers spoke to CBC's Mitch Cormier about their volunteer trip to Nicaragua this week. Two Holland College students are leaving for Granada, Nicaragua, on Thursday to help build a classroom in one of the country's poorest areas.

