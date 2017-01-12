NK's No. 2 man attends inaugural cere...

NK's No. 2 man attends inaugural ceremony of Nicaraguan president

Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: Korea Herald

North Korea's virtual No. 2 man Choe Ryong-hae has arrived in Managua to attend the inaugural ceremony of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, the North's state-run news outlets, monitored here, reported Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

