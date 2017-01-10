New Bishop
Newly-ordained as Most Reverend Mario M. Peralta , he is also now installed as the Bishop of Our Lady of Atonement Cathedral in the episcopal ordination and canonical possession ceremony officiated by Archbishop of Nueva Segovia Victor B. Bendico at the Baguio Cathedral yesterday. Gracing the event is retired Bishop Carlito Cenzon who once served as Bishop of the Baguio Cathedral for more than 12 years.
