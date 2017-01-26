Longtime Nicaraguan fugitive back in ...

Longtime Nicaraguan fugitive back in New Orleans to face racketeering charges

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 16 Read more: The Advocate

A Nicaraguan fugitive wanted in New Orleans for nearly two decades on federal racketeering charges was arrested last month in Mexico and handed over to United States authorities. The fugitive, Erwin Jose Mierisch Jr., was indicted in 1999 in a money-laundering and drug-trafficking scheme that resulted in the conviction of Roberto Gambini, a prominent businessman and importer credited with revolutionizing the New Orleans coffee trade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Diego woman contracts Zika through sex, fir... (Mar '16) Mar '16 A_Visitor 2
News Couple Had Sex in Front of 9-Year to 'Teach Her' (Feb '07) Feb '15 alcohol cancer 146
News Canal could turn Lake Nicaragua into 'dead zone' (Jan '15) Jan '15 HeavyEquipmentOpe... 1
News Tropical Storm Hanna soaks Nicaragua, Honduras (Oct '14) Oct '14 Adrian Godsafe MSc 1
News Salsa on the Square (Oct '14) Oct '14 Daisy 2
Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Oct '14) Oct '14 Son of God 1
News Doubts as to whether Nicaraguan blast was cause... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Adrian Godsafe MSc 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,288 • Total comments across all topics: 278,328,421

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC