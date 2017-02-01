INDUSTRY: Jonathan Drew Named Preside...

INDUSTRY: Jonathan Drew Named President Of Drew Estate

Monday Jan 30 Read more: Cigar Aficionado

Drew Estate Inc. has announced that co-founder Jonathan Drew is returning to the helm of his eponymous company in an executive operating role. As part of a multi-year agreement, Drew, who founded Drew Estate with partner Marvin Samel in 1996 , has been named its new president, charged with overseeing the company's entire portfolio of brands.

