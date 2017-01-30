Former astronaut encourages ASU stude...

Former astronaut encourages ASU students to push their boundaries and explore

Former astronaut and ASU professor Scott Parazynski said he sees outer space, the highest mountain peaks and smoking volcanoes much the same: harsh environments that benefit mankind. His lecture took place at the Marston Exploration Theater on ASU's Tempe campus, which was packed full of students and public attendees.

Chicago, IL

