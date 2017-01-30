Former astronaut encourages ASU students to push their boundaries and explore
Former astronaut and ASU professor Scott Parazynski said he sees outer space, the highest mountain peaks and smoking volcanoes much the same: harsh environments that benefit mankind. His lecture took place at the Marston Exploration Theater on ASU's Tempe campus, which was packed full of students and public attendees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State Press.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Diego woman contracts Zika through sex, fir... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|A_Visitor
|2
|Couple Had Sex in Front of 9-Year to 'Teach Her' (Feb '07)
|Feb '15
|alcohol cancer
|146
|Canal could turn Lake Nicaragua into 'dead zone' (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|HeavyEquipmentOpe...
|1
|Tropical Storm Hanna soaks Nicaragua, Honduras (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Adrian Godsafe MSc
|1
|Salsa on the Square (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Daisy
|2
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Son of God
|1
|Doubts as to whether Nicaraguan blast was cause... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Adrian Godsafe MSc
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC