Daniel Ortega Sworn in for 3rd Term as Nicaragua's President
Nicaragua's incumbent president Daniel Ortega and his wife, vice presidential candidate Rosario Murillo, left, wave at supporters after casting their ballots in Managua, Nov. 6, 2016. Daniel Ortega was sworn in for another term as Nicaragua's president Tuesday while his wife, Rosario Murillo, became the new vice president, giving a married couple the reins of power for the first time in the Central American country's history.
