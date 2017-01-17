Daniel Ortega Sworn in for 3rd Term a...

Daniel Ortega Sworn in for 3rd Term as Nicaragua's President

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Voice of America

Nicaragua's incumbent president Daniel Ortega and his wife, vice presidential candidate Rosario Murillo, left, wave at supporters after casting their ballots in Managua, Nov. 6, 2016. Daniel Ortega was sworn in for another term as Nicaragua's president Tuesday while his wife, Rosario Murillo, became the new vice president, giving a married couple the reins of power for the first time in the Central American country's history.

Chicago, IL

