Condor Gold PLC (CNR) Insider Purchases A 201,958.98 in Stock

Condor Gold PLC insider James Mellon purchased 395,998 shares of Condor Gold PLC stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 51 per share, for a total transaction of A 201,958.98 .

Chicago, IL

