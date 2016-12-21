Urgent Action: Human Rights Defender ...

Urgent Action: Human Rights Defender Harassed By Police

Tuesday Dec 6

On 1 December Francisca Ramrez travelled to Managua, the capital of Nicaragua, to speak out publicly against a series of acts of repression suffered by protestors during the demonstrations organized by the Council for the Defence of Our Land, Lake and Sovereignty against the possible negative impacts of the upcoming construction of the Nicaraguan Grand Interoceanic Canal. That same day, members of her community called her to let her know that the police had taken possession of her vehicles and were taking them to a nearby police station.

Chicago, IL

