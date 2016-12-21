Scandal-plagued Nicaragua hires DC lobby firm
The Central American country has come under scrutiny and international criticism over allegations that the country is rigging its elections to keep President Daniel Ortega in power. Disclosure forms submitted to the Justice Department are vague in terms of what kinds of specific issues the firm will be working on for the country.
