Ricardo Mayorga Attacked and Bloodied at Gas Station - Photo

Saturday Dec 24 Read more: Boxing Scene

According to sources in Nicaragua, former two-division world champion Ricardo "El Matador" Mayorga was attacked and bloodied. The alleged incident took place at a gas station in Mangua, when Mayorga and an unknown individual got into some type of argument over "waiting at the pump."

