New Cigar: San Cristobal Quintessence Now In Stores Nationwide

A new, regular-production San Cristobal blend from Ashton Distributors is now on store shelves across the nation. Dubbed San Cristobal Quintessence, the cigar wears an Ecuadoran Habano wrapper and is made with Nicaraguan binder and filler tobaccos from the Garcia family farms of My Father Cigars fame.

