New Cigar: 2016 Version Of Alec Bradley's Fine & Rare Now Shipping

Wednesday Dec 14

The most complicated cigar in the Alec Bradley portfolio is now on its way to cigar shops across the United States. Fine & Rare, a limited-edition cigar containing 10 different tobaccos that the company says were aged from three to six years, officially began shipping today.

Chicago, IL

