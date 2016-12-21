New Cigar: 2016 Version Of Alec Bradley's Fine & Rare Now Shipping
The most complicated cigar in the Alec Bradley portfolio is now on its way to cigar shops across the United States. Fine & Rare, a limited-edition cigar containing 10 different tobaccos that the company says were aged from three to six years, officially began shipping today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cigar Aficionado.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Diego woman contracts Zika through sex, fir... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|A_Visitor
|2
|Couple Had Sex in Front of 9-Year to 'Teach Her' (Feb '07)
|Feb '15
|alcohol cancer
|146
|Canal could turn Lake Nicaragua into 'dead zone' (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|HeavyEquipmentOpe...
|1
|Tropical Storm Hanna soaks Nicaragua, Honduras (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Adrian Godsafe MSc
|1
|Salsa on the Square (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Daisy
|2
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Son of God
|1
|Doubts as to whether Nicaraguan blast was cause... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Adrian Godsafe MSc
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC