Movistar Nicaragua activates LTE in Esteli, Matagalpa
The expansion means that the cellco now delivers 4G coverage to subscribers in ten major cities. As previously reported by TeleGeography's CommsUpdate, the cellco activated its 1900MHz 4G network in capital Managua in November 2015, before launching technology in the seaside resort of San Juan del Sur in March 2016.
