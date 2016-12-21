Man pleads guilty for role in same-se...

Man pleads guilty for role in same-sex parental kidnap case

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 1 Read more: WWSB

A Nicaragua resident has pleaded guilty to helping a mother move her daughter out of the United States to avoid sharing custody with her former same-sex partner in Vermont. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo, New York, says 40-year-old Timothy Miller, of Managua, pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to commit international parental kidnapping.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Diego woman contracts Zika through sex, fir... (Mar '16) Mar '16 A_Visitor 2
News Couple Had Sex in Front of 9-Year to 'Teach Her' (Feb '07) Feb '15 alcohol cancer 146
News Canal could turn Lake Nicaragua into 'dead zone' (Jan '15) Jan '15 HeavyEquipmentOpe... 1
News Tropical Storm Hanna soaks Nicaragua, Honduras (Oct '14) Oct '14 Adrian Godsafe MSc 1
News Salsa on the Square (Oct '14) Oct '14 Daisy 2
Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Oct '14) Oct '14 Son of God 1
News Doubts as to whether Nicaraguan blast was cause... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Adrian Godsafe MSc 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,353 • Total comments across all topics: 277,318,942

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC