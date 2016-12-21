Is Honeymoon Hopping the New Trend?

According to Westin Hotels & Resorts' study of honeymoon trends released earlier this year, the number of couples who have visited more than one destination in their honeymoon has increased from 35% to 70% in the past five years, with couples visiting more than one destination in less than 10 days. And you thought bar hopping was fun? Honeymoon hopping is a whole different ball game.

