Creating Pathways to Prosperity: Graduation Day at Emprendedora Technical High School, Nicaragua

Opportunity International proudly announces the inaugural graduating class of Emprendedora Technical High School, which was founded in 2012 in Granada, Nicaragua, a country where more than 48 percent of children never reach the sixth grade. Emprendedora Technical High School is part of Opportunity International's Community Economic Development strategy which builds upon the local assets in a community and develops strategies to grow the local economy through the development of small and medium enterprises.

