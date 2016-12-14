Caribbean Cat Facility, CCRIF, Pays N...

Caribbean Cat Facility, CCRIF, Pays Nicaragua $1.1M for Hurricane Otto

CCRIF SPC made a payout of US$1.1 million to the government of Nicaragua as a result of damages from Hurricane Otto. Damages triggered a CCRIF payment on the country's tropical cyclone policy, which was made on Dec. 9 - just two weeks after the hurricane hit, the CCRIF said in a statement.

Chicago, IL

