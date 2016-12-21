Brandon medical staff perform surgeries for impoverished abroad

Rachelle Lesy, Stephanie Phillips and Dr. Norman Klippenstein at Brandon Regional Health Centre prior to flying to Nicaragua, where they performed orthopedic surgeries for people who otherwise couldn't afford it. Nurse Rachel Lesy, Dr. Eric Bohm, Dr. Norman Klippenstein and volunteer Al Koop perform a total knee replacement at the hospital in Managua, Nicaragua.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.