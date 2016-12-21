Brandon medical staff perform surgeries for impoverished abroad
Rachelle Lesy, Stephanie Phillips and Dr. Norman Klippenstein at Brandon Regional Health Centre prior to flying to Nicaragua, where they performed orthopedic surgeries for people who otherwise couldn't afford it. Nurse Rachel Lesy, Dr. Eric Bohm, Dr. Norman Klippenstein and volunteer Al Koop perform a total knee replacement at the hospital in Managua, Nicaragua.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Diego woman contracts Zika through sex, fir... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|A_Visitor
|2
|Couple Had Sex in Front of 9-Year to 'Teach Her' (Feb '07)
|Feb '15
|alcohol cancer
|146
|Canal could turn Lake Nicaragua into 'dead zone' (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|HeavyEquipmentOpe...
|1
|Tropical Storm Hanna soaks Nicaragua, Honduras (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Adrian Godsafe MSc
|1
|Salsa on the Square (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Daisy
|2
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Son of God
|1
|Doubts as to whether Nicaraguan blast was cause... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Adrian Godsafe MSc
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC