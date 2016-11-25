Hurricane Otto leaves 4 dead in Costa...

Hurricane Otto leaves 4 dead in Costa Rica, floods and blackouts in Nicaragua

Friday Nov 25

Four people died in Costa Rica during the devastation of Hurricane Otto, whose epicenter has now moved into the Pacific Ocean, while Nicaragua's Cardenas municipality on the Costa Rican border awoke Friday morning unable to contact the outside world, without electricity and with overflowing rivers. The four fatalities were caused by a mudslide in Costa Rica's Guayabo de Bagaces in Guanacaste province, of whom three have been identified: the siblings Denis and Marisa Alvarado Mendes, and Ornaldo Obregon, the woman's husband.

Chicago, IL

