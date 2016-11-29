Foes of Nicaragua canal say police trying to disrupt protest
MANAGUA, Nicaragua - Opponents of a Chinese company's planned interoceanic canal across Nicaragua say police have set up roadblocks and are harassing demonstrators heading to a Wednesday protest in the nation's capital. The National Council in Defense of the Land, Lake and Sovereignty says police have threatened drivers, seized vehicles and roughed up opponents.
