Eleven injured in Nicaragua after protest against canal

Eleven people have been injured in Nicaragua after clashes broke out between police and protesters who oppose the construction of a massive inter-oceanic canal project in the Central American country, federal police and demonstration leaders said on Wednesday. A gigantic canal project extending 174 miles from the Caribbean to the Pacific has been met with disapproval by local residents and environmentalists who warn the project will cause damage to Lake Nicaragua, the largest lake in Central America.

