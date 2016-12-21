Anti-canal protesters accuse Nicaragu...

Anti-canal protesters accuse Nicaragua police of blocking convoy

Tuesday Nov 29

Nicaraguan police fired teargas and rubber bullets at a convoy of people protesting a giant cross-country canal project that threatens to boot them off their land, according to organizers. The incident occurred in Nueva Guinea, 300 kilometers southeast of the capital Managua, as they tried to drive to the city to stage their protest, said Monica Lopez, a lawyer leading a foundation that is helping the rural protesters.

