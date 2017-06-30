Too big, too small, for sale, not for...

Too big, too small, for sale, not for sale: Porirua state homes sit empty for four years

First they were too big and now they're too small but soon, according to Housing New Zealand, four empty houses in Porirua City will be just right. The properties have been empty for four years, the last tenants relocated so the houses could be earthquake proofed - something HNZ now says they didn't need.

