The New Zealand TV shows we loved the most
Which TV shows did we love the most? NZ On Screen's Kathryn Quirk trawled the archives and the statistics to bring us the 20 NZ On Air-funded shows of the past 20 years that attracted the most viewers... Since 1989, NZ On Air has been funding local content, "so you can see more of New Zealand on air". On July 1 2017 a new funding model kicked in, one that is more reflective of today's viewing habits.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Patients who say surgical mesh has made their l...
|Jun 29
|Banasko
|1
|Vaccine doco axed from school
|Jun 11
|Suspicious
|1
|Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i...
|Jun 7
|Real Climate Science
|1
|Taking a stand for children
|May '17
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil...
|May '17
|Acolyte
|1
|Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ...
|May '17
|Vaxxed
|1
|Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa...
|Apr '17
|VAXXED
|1
