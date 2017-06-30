Tenon says cash available to sharehol...

Tenon says cash available to shareholders after liquidation

Read more: Scoop

Tenon, which is preparing to wind up as a company after agreeing to sell its remaining North American and New Zealand businesses, says it expects to have a cash surplus of about US$4.7 million to return to shareholders after liquidation. The company said today it has finalised the net working capital adjustments required under the agreements relating to the US$100 million sale of its US operations to New York-based buyout firm Blue Wolf Capital and the US$55 million sale of its Clearwood mill in Taupo to a group of US and New Zealand investors led by Tenon's controlling shareholder Rubicon.

