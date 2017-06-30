Stinging attack over surgical mesh inaction by Winston Peters
Auckland woman Alison Lee says a "simple" procedure to fix stress incontinence has left her with permanent pelvic and hip pain and robbed her of a once healthy, happy life. The Government is trying to dodge class action by surgical mesh victims instead of acting to help them, New Zealand First leader Winston Peters says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press On-Line.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Patients who say surgical mesh has made their l...
|Thu
|Banasko
|1
|Vaccine doco axed from school
|Jun 11
|Suspicious
|1
|Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i...
|Jun 7
|Real Climate Science
|1
|Taking a stand for children
|May '17
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil...
|May '17
|Acolyte
|1
|Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ...
|May '17
|Vaxxed
|1
|Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa...
|Apr '17
|VAXXED
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC