Royal New Zealand Ballet Production of 'Romeo and Juliet'
Shakespeare's greatest love story, Romeo and Juliet, will be brought to life next month by the Royal New Zealand Ballet, in the company's most epic production of 2017. Newly choreographed, this three-act ballet by Francesco Ventriglia , with set and costume design by three-time Oscar-winning designer James Acheson has its world premiere in Wellington on 16 August.
