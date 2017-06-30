Royal New Zealand Ballet Production o...

Royal New Zealand Ballet Production of 'Romeo and Juliet'

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

Shakespeare's greatest love story, Romeo and Juliet, will be brought to life next month by the Royal New Zealand Ballet, in the company's most epic production of 2017. Newly choreographed, this three-act ballet by Francesco Ventriglia , with set and costume design by three-time Oscar-winning designer James Acheson has its world premiere in Wellington on 16 August.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Govt to formally apologise to gay men convicted... 14 hr Wondering 20
News Patients who say surgical mesh has made their l... Jun 29 Banasko 1
News Vaccine doco axed from school Jun 11 Suspicious 1
News Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i... Jun 7 Real Climate Science 1
News Taking a stand for children May '17 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil... May '17 Acolyte 1
News Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ... May '17 Vaxxed 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,867 • Total comments across all topics: 282,295,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC