Roy Morgan NZ Update: New Zealandersa...

Roy Morgan NZ Update: New Zealandersa concerns highlighted

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

New Zealanders' concerns highlighted in run to election: Poverty and the gap between the rich and poor is the single biggest issue facing New Zealand and the World according to New Zealanders New in-depth research exploring the concerns of New Zealanders both in New Zealand and globally found New Zealanders, like Australians, are concerned about war and terrorism on the global front. But at home in the run-up to this year's election it's all about the economy especially housing affordability, housing shortages, cost of living, inflation, unemployment and homelessness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Patients who say surgical mesh has made their l... Jun 29 Banasko 1
News Vaccine doco axed from school Jun 11 Suspicious 1
News Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i... Jun 7 Real Climate Science 1
News Taking a stand for children May '17 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil... May '17 Acolyte 1
News Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ... May '17 Vaxxed 1
News Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa... Apr '17 VAXXED 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,328 • Total comments across all topics: 282,208,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC