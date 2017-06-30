Roy Morgan NZ Update: New Zealandersa concerns highlighted
New Zealanders' concerns highlighted in run to election: Poverty and the gap between the rich and poor is the single biggest issue facing New Zealand and the World according to New Zealanders New in-depth research exploring the concerns of New Zealanders both in New Zealand and globally found New Zealanders, like Australians, are concerned about war and terrorism on the global front. But at home in the run-up to this year's election it's all about the economy especially housing affordability, housing shortages, cost of living, inflation, unemployment and homelessness.
