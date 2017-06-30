Report finds fatal shooting of Shargi...

Report finds fatal shooting of Shargin Stephens by police justified

Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Police cordoned off a section of Te Ngae Road at the Tarawaera roundabout in Rotorua after a man was shot by officers in 2016. An Independent Police Conduct Authority judgment has ruled that police were justified in the fatal shooting of Shargin - Stephens in Rotorua last year.

Chicago, IL

