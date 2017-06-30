Reclusive man found dead after Kaikoura earthquake likely to have died of natural causes
A man found dead under a bookcase in his Lower Hutt house after the Kaikoura earthquake had likely died from a heart attack. Coroner Chris Devonport chose not to open an inquiry into the death of James Loo, whose decomposing body was found by a relative on November 24 last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Govt to formally apologise to gay men convicted...
|46 min
|Gremlin
|10
|Patients who say surgical mesh has made their l...
|Jun 29
|Banasko
|1
|Vaccine doco axed from school
|Jun 11
|Suspicious
|1
|Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i...
|Jun 7
|Real Climate Science
|1
|Taking a stand for children
|May '17
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil...
|May '17
|Acolyte
|1
|Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ...
|May '17
|Vaxxed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC