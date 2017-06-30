Reclusive man found dead after Kaikou...

Reclusive man found dead after Kaikoura earthquake likely to have died of natural causes

A man found dead under a bookcase in his Lower Hutt house after the Kaikoura earthquake had likely died from a heart attack. Coroner Chris Devonport chose not to open an inquiry into the death of James Loo, whose decomposing body was found by a relative on November 24 last year.

Chicago, IL

