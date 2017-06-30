New Zealander of the Year 2018 call f...

New Zealander of the Year 2018 call for nominations

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

The New Zealander of the Year Awards Office is seeking nominations for the 2018 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year and supporting categories. The Awards seek nominations from all fields of endeavour including the arts, sport, community service, health, public service, environment, volunteers, tourism, business, rural, education, entertainment, science, technology, innovation and cultural development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Patients who say surgical mesh has made their l... Jun 29 Banasko 1
News Vaccine doco axed from school Jun 11 Suspicious 1
News Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i... Jun 7 Real Climate Science 1
News Taking a stand for children May '17 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil... May '17 Acolyte 1
News Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ... May '17 Vaxxed 1
News Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa... Apr '17 VAXXED 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,229 • Total comments across all topics: 282,231,800

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC